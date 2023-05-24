Swans share all new track from their sixteenth studio album soon out on Mute Records
Swans have shared a new track from their sixteenth studio album, “The Beggar”, due for release on Mute / Young God Records (N America) on 23 June 2023. “The Beggar” will be released on double vinyl in a brown chipboard sleeve (with a download card for accessing an additional 44 minutes of music, also included on the album’s CD version), as a double CD in a brown chipboard digi-pack, and digitally.
Listen to “Los Angeles: City of Death” below.
The band’s extensive touring for 2023 started last week and continues through spring and summer with UK dates in August, and North American dates in September. In addition, Swans have confirmed a string of new dates across Europe in October and November – full details below.
“The Beggar” was recorded and mixed at Candy Bomber Studio, Berlin, engineered by Ingo Krauss and mastered by Doug Henderson at Micro-Moose, Berlin. The album was written and produced by Michael Gira and features contributions from recent and former Swans, members of Angels of Light, as well as guest Swan Ben Frost.
Michael Gira adds: “After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else. They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last. When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I’m feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album.”
Primary contributors to “The Beggar” were Michael Gita, Kristof Hahn, Larry Mullins, Dana Schechter, Christopher Pravdica, Phil Puleo and Ben Frost. Backing vocals are provided by Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger and Laura Carbone.
Swans, an experimental rock band from America, was established in 1982 by Michael Gira, a multi-talented artist serving as singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. This band is one of the rare survivors from the no wave scene of New York City, successfully transitioning into the subsequent decade. They are renowned for their dynamic musical style, shifting and exploring across various genres including noise rock, post-punk, industrial, and post-rock.
Swans live dates
- 25 May – Zilina SK, New Synagogue
- 26 May – Ljubljana SL, Kino Siska
- 27 May – Innsbruck, AT, Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus
- 29 May – Bologna IT, Teatro Duse
- 31 May – Lyon FR, Transbordeur
- 2 June – Barcelona ES, Primavera Sound Festival
- 4 June – Lisbon PT, Culturgest – SOLD OUT
- 5 June – Lisbon PT, Culturgest
- 6 June – Faro PT, Teatro Das Figuras
- 9 June – Madrid ES, Primavera Sound Festival
- 11 June – Athens GR, Vraxon Theatre
- 13 June – Thessaloniki GR, Moni Lazariston
- 15 June – Antwerp BE, Bourlaschouwburg – SOLD OUT
- 16 June – Utrecht NL, Hertz Theatre – SOLD OUT
- 11 Aug – Brighton UK, St George’s
- 12 Aug – Manchester UK, Albert Hall
- 15 Aug – Newcastle UK, Boiler Shop
- 16 Aug – Glasgow UK, St Luke’s
- 18 Aug – Bristol UK, Arc Tangent Festival
- 19 Aug – Leeds UK, Belgrave Music Hall – SOLD OUT
- 21 Aug – Dublin IE, The Academy
- 23 Aug – Norwich UK, Waterfront
- 24 Aug – London UK, Troxy
- 26 Aug – La Tour-De-Peilz CH, Nox Orae Festival
- 2 Sep – Dallas TX, Granada Theater
- 3 Sep – Austin TX, Paramount Theatre
- 7 Sep – Phoenix AZ, Crescent Ballroom
- 8 Sep – Los Angeles CA, Lodge Room
- 9 Sep – Los Angeles CA, Lodge Room
- 12 Sep – San Francisco CA, Great American Music Hall
- 13 Sep – San Francisco CA, Great American Music Hall
- 15 Sep – Portland OR, Revolution Hall
- 16 Sep – Seattle WA, The Crocodile Showroom
- 19 Sep – Omaha NE, Waiting Room Showroom
- 20 Sep – Minneapolis MN, Fine Line Music Cafe
- 21 Sep – Chicago IL, Cabaret Metro
- 23 Sep – Detroit MI, Magic Bag
- 24 Sep – Cleveland OH, Beachland Ballroom
- 26 Sep – Toronto ON, Phoenix Concert Theater
- 27 Sep – Montreal QC, Theatre National
- 29 Sep – Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg
- 30 Sep – Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg
- 16 Oct – Hamburg DE, Kampnagel – NEW DATE
- 17 Oct – Copenhagen DK, Vega Store – NEW DATE
- 19 Oct – Oslo NO, Blå Residency – NEW DATE
- 20 Oct – Oslo NO, Blå Residency – NEW DATE
- 22 Oct – Stockholm SE, Slaktkyrkan – NEW DATE
- 24 Oct – Helsinki FI, Tavastia – NEW DATE
- 25 Oct – Tallinn EE, HALL – NEW DATE
- 27 Oct – Riga LV, Mežaparks Great Bandstand – NEW DATE
- 28 Oct – Vilnius LI, St John’s Church – NEW DATE
- 31 Oct – Warsaw PL, Progresja – NEW DATE
- 1 Nov – Praha CZ, Divadlo Hybernia – NEW DATE
- 3 Nov – Wien AT, Arena Wien – NEW DATE
- 4 Nov – Budapest HU, Akvarium – NEW DATE
- 7 Nov – Belgrade RS, Dom Omladine – NEW DATE
- 8 Nov – Zagreb HR, Kino Sc – NEW DATE
- 10 Nov – Foligno IT, Auditorium San Domenico – NEW DATE
- 11 Nov – Milano IT, Conservatorio di Milano – NEW DATE
- 13 Nov – Paris FR, Élysée Montmartre – NEW DATE
- 14 Nov – Metz FR, Les Trinitaires – NEW DATE
- 16 Nov – Brussels BE, Botanique – NEW DATE
- 18 Nov – Bochum DE, Christuskirche – NEW DATE
- 19 Nov – Den Haag NL, Amare – NEW DATE
- 21 Nov – Berlin DE, Admiralspalast – NEW DATE
