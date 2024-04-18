Ships In The Night release all new video, ‘The Fire’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Ethereal darkwave artist Ships In The Night has released a new video for “The Fire”. “The Fire” is a track from Ships In The Night’s sophomore album, “Latent Powers”, released on Cleopatra Records. Ships In The Night is songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alethea Leventhal who is based in New York City. She debuted in 2015 with the “Ships In The Night” EP.

Alethea explains: “The Fire is a meaningful song for me because it chronicles the lifelong struggle I’ve had with sleep. Insomnia and nightmares have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I wanted the music video for the song to illuminate some of the nightmares which seem to live in the collective unconscious- losing our teeth, showing up in public and realizing that you’re naked, being lost and confused in an old house that feels familiar yet scary. We all live different lives with so many different experiences, yet when we sleep our minds wander to similar, strange places.”

Below is the full album “Latent Powers” to check out.

<a href="https://shipsinthenight.bandcamp.com/album/latent-powers-digital">Latent Powers (Digital) by Ships In The Night</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)