(Photo by Grant Griffiths / Artwork by Katy Sewell) Distortion Productions announces the release of the new Sensuous Enemy album “The Awakening”.

Located in Madison, WI, the darkwave electronic industrial band Sensuous Enemy signed to Distortion two years ago with the “Rebirth” EP along with the “Fire in the Dark” single. Having recently returned to the stage, the band describes the album as follows: “‘The Awakening’ is a concept album and an ongoing journey of the dark side of the soul. It covers experiences ranging from death, to accepting who we are, to the light that emanates from inside all of us. This album has been a collective effort from Sensuous Enemy as we fought through many trials over the past couple of years. We hope this album touches our fans and brings them the comfort and understanding that we have all been seeking.”

“The Awakening” is available today as a limited edition CD from Distortion Productions and through all digital and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://sensuousenemy.bandcamp.com/album/the-awakening">The Awakening by Sensuous Enemy</a>

