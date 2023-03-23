Scarecrow – Black Door (EP – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This EP brings us back to 1989. Scarecrow was a German duo set up by ‘Regan Eracs’ and ‘Sevren Ni-Arb’. “Black Door” was the single, official, Scarecrow work released on ZYX Records. They quickly changed the name into X Marks The Pedwalk which became one of the greatest EBM formations during the 90s.

Content: You definitely recognize the late 80s EBM sound which was dark and even tormented and featuring harsh vocals -however there’s one instrumental song featured. You clearly recognize the early X Marks The Pedwalk sound while it for sure will appeal for lovers of The Klinik and Skinny Puppy.

+ + + : The title song remains a great piece of late 80s EBM. The bass line, the rhythm and the anguishing vocals have something magic. It sounds retro-like and yet timeless. Among both songs left, I also want to mention “Revolting Silence” which sounds a bit similar.

– – – : This EP has already been re-released several times and it would have been cool to discover previously unreleased songs and/or edits but I guess there are none.

Conclusion: Scarecrow clearly had something special which would later on emerge in the X Marks The Pedwalk discography; this EP is part of EBM history!

Best songs: “Black Door”, “Revolting Silence”.

Rate: 8.

