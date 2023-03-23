Scarecrow – Black Door (EP – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This EP brings us back to 1989. Scarecrow was a German duo set up by ‘Regan Eracs’ and ‘Sevren Ni-Arb’. “Black Door” was the single, official, Scarecrow work released on ZYX Records. They quickly changed the name into X Marks The Pedwalk which became one of the greatest EBM formations during the 90s.
Content: You definitely recognize the late 80s EBM sound which was dark and even tormented and featuring harsh vocals -however there’s one instrumental song featured. You clearly recognize the early X Marks The Pedwalk sound while it for sure will appeal for lovers of The Klinik and Skinny Puppy.
+ + + : The title song remains a great piece of late 80s EBM. The bass line, the rhythm and the anguishing vocals have something magic. It sounds retro-like and yet timeless. Among both songs left, I also want to mention “Revolting Silence” which sounds a bit similar.
– – – : This EP has already been re-released several times and it would have been cool to discover previously unreleased songs and/or edits but I guess there are none.
Conclusion: Scarecrow clearly had something special which would later on emerge in the X Marks The Pedwalk discography; this EP is part of EBM history!
Best songs: “Black Door”, “Revolting Silence”.
Rate: 8.
Artist:www.x-mtp.com / www.facebook.com/xmarksthepedwalk
Label:www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.