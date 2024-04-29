April 29, 2024

Rohn-Lederman releases 2CD album ‘Black And Bleu’ this Friday – Pre-order available now

Rohn-Lederman releases 2CD album 'Black And Bleu' this Friday

Les disques de la pantoufle (the label run by Jean-Marc Lederman) releases the Rohn-Lederman 2CD album “Black And Bleu” this Friday May 3rd 2024.

The album holds 20 tracks (10 black, 10 bleu) that focus on the artists’ devotion to emotional content and creativity over predictability and security: “Each color presents different thematic focus, with the Black symbolizing the chaos and tension of the world, while Bleu represents calmer resolve in the face of uncertainty.”

The release holds a 44 pages digital booklet with drawings and pictures by Emileigh Rohn and Jean-Marc Lederman, while the CD paintings and artwork were executed by Erica Hinyot.

This 2CD set comes in a limited edition of 100 copies which you can order now.

