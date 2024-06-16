Propter Hoc – Zodiac Carousel (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Wave-Pop, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hailing from Scotland Propter Hoc aka J.A. Harrington has already self-released multiple productions. “Zodiac Carousel” is the official debut album released by Cold Transmission Carousel.

Content: “Zodiac Carousel” sounds like Electro-Pop enhanced with Minimal-EBM. The music sounds infectious, which is enhanced by the cool, melody lines. The songs remind me a bit of Dupont and even DAF when they went on the Pop tour.

+ + + : The music certainly doesn’t sound new, but in my opinion there are not enough productions in this genre. “Zodiac Carousel” is the perfect sonic bridge between Electro-Pop and EBM; a great crossover that catches on and results in cool songs such as “Beyond The Pleasure Principle”, “Lip Servant”, “Immortelle”, “Velvet Season” and especially “Transportable Subway Entrance (Crushed)”.

– – – : I noticed a very few uninspired cuts among the tracklist but they fortunately can’t take my enthusiasm for this album away.

Conclusion: Propter Hoc is a project to keep in mind if you’re in search of less stereotypical projects.

Best songs: “Transportable Subway Entrance (Crushed)”, “Immortelle”, “Beyond The Pleasure Principle”, “Velvet Season”, “Lip Servant”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076665708904

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

