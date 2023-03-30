Polish dark electro pop act Rozmazani releases new video/single ‘Jeziora Nieskończone’ out of the album ‘Hard Times’

Polish dark electro-pop duo Rozmazani have released a new video and single titled “Jeziora Nieskończone.” This track is part of their album “Hard Times,” available now through the Portuguese label Diffuse Reality Records.

Rozmazani comments on the new single, saying “‘Jeziora Nieskończone’ has a thick drum rhythm that isn’t heavy, providing a breather while listening to the whole album. The lyrics are inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘Dream-Land,’ with vocals capturing the dreamy atmosphere of Poe’s poem through whispers and murmurs.”

Watch the official video for “Jeziora Nieskończone” here:

“Hard Times” follows the band’s debut album “Synthuzjazm,” released two years ago.

Rozmazani is a Polish duo living 250 km apart, with their music blending cold wave, synth-pop, electro/EBM, and electroclash influences. They collaborate through the internet, music software, and recording equipment and only met in person three times. Despite this, they managed to record around 30 songs. Frontwoman Ewa describes their process: “We record separately, remotely, creating in two different worlds. Woytek is into synthetic, EBM, and electro, while I navigate between industrial, alternative rock, and jazz.”

