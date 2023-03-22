Paul Barker (Ministry) returns with a new Lead Into Gold album: ‘The Eternal Present’

Out on April 21st is the all new album by Paul Barker’s (Ministry) project Lead Into Gold. “The Eternal Present” is the first Lead Into Gold album since 2018. A limited edition vinyl will be released later on this spring/summer. No final release date has been set yet. This version has the same tracks as the CD.

Lead Into Gold was created by Paul Barker in the late 1980s. It originated as a side project during his time with Ministry, where he served as the bassist and co-producer for several albums. The project’s name, “Lead Into Gold,” refers to the alchemical concept of transforming base metals into noble metals, like gold. This name might be seen as a metaphor for the creative process of transforming raw ideas and emotions into musical art.

The music of Lead Into Gold can be characterized as a mix of industrial, electronic, and experimental sounds, with a strong emphasis on rhythm and groove. The project allowed Barker to explore his musical interests outside the scope of Ministry, resulting in a somewhat different sonic aesthetic.

Lead Into Gold released its first EP, “Idiot,” in 1988, followed by a full-length album, “Age of Reason,” in 1990. “Age of Reason” featured several noteworthy tracks, including “Faster Than Light” and “A Giant on Earth,” which showcased Barker’s songwriting and production talents. However, the project was short-lived, as Barker continued to focus on his work with Ministry.

In 2018, after a long hiatus, Paul Barker revived Lead Into Gold, releasing a new album titled “The Sun Behind the Sun.” This release signaled a return to the project’s industrial and experimental roots, while incorporating modern production techniques and influences.

Check out the album teaser below.