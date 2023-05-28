Ofnana_Pesa – Rituals (EP – Void Music)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Ofnana_Pesa is a Slovenian producer who released his third EP. “Rituals” features five cuts.
Content: The production is the result of a heavy and merciless fusion between Techno and Industrial. Low, blasting, sounds inject an extra dark touch to the work. One of the tracks features a kind of monstrous, vocal effect.
+ + + : This project took me by surprise. It’s a heavy, Industrial-Techno format for dark souls. I like the merciless, pumping, rhythmic which together with the obscure and raw sound treatments will bring you to dance. There’s something to say about each cut but I’ve a preference for the brain-damaging “God Devourer”.
– – – : The tracks became a bit predictable after a while but I don’t see real minus points here.
Conclusion: Ofnana_Pesa is a name to keep in mind which definitely stands for Industrial-Techno revolution!
Best songs: “God Devourer”, “The Summoning”, “Arrakis”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/ofnana.pesa
Label: www.facebook.com/VoidNacht
