Ofnana_Pesa – Rituals (EP – Void Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 28, 2023
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Ofnana_Pesa is a Slovenian producer who released his third EP. “Rituals” features five cuts.

Content: The production is the result of a heavy and merciless fusion between Techno and Industrial. Low, blasting, sounds inject an extra dark touch to the work. One of the tracks features a kind of monstrous, vocal effect.

+ + + : This project took me by surprise. It’s a heavy, Industrial-Techno format for dark souls. I like the merciless, pumping, rhythmic which together with the obscure and raw sound treatments will bring you to dance. There’s something to say about each cut but I’ve a preference for the brain-damaging “God Devourer”.

– – – : The tracks became a bit predictable after a while but I don’t see real minus points here.

Conclusion: Ofnana_Pesa is a name to keep in mind which definitely stands for Industrial-Techno revolution!

Best songs: “God Devourer”, “The Summoning”, “Arrakis”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ofnana.pesa

Label: www.facebook.com/VoidNacht

