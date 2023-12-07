Nurse with Wound Cult Album 'thunder Perfect Mind' Reissued

Out via Infinite Fog on January 23rd is the re-release of the Nurse With Wound album “Thunder Perfect Mind” in two formats. This 2024 re-release was fully overseen by Steven Stapleton.

The first is a limited picture-disc edition (300 copies), on heavy 185g and coming inside a special remus-quality gatefold cover. ‘Remus’ is a special format, slightly bigger in size than regular vinyl sleeves as the cardboard is heavier and denser.

The second format is a 6-panel 2CD digipak with the same tracklist as the vinyl set.

About this Nurse With Wound album

The original release of Nurse With Wound’s “Thunder Perfect Mind” in 1992 coincided with that of Current 93’s homonymous album. Legend has it that the name initially appeared to Steven Stapleton in a dream as the title of Tibet’s then still nameless upcoming album. Both records feature contributions from David Tibet, Colin Potter, Rose McDowall, John Balance of Coil, Alan Trench of Orchis and Joolie Wood amongst others. The Nurse With Wound album also is the first full-length collaboration with Colin Potter who has since become a regular visitor on the Nurse With Wound albums as well as in live performances.

A picture disc on vinyl is not an audiophile format

Please take notice that picture “vinyl” is no audiophile format, it’s a collectible format. The more stereo and bass, the wider and deeper the grooves have to be, to provide all information to the needle. But picture discs have only a very thin plastic foil over the pictures, it’s no ‘real’ vinyl, just plastic, similar to pet bottles. It is impossible, to press as deep and wide grooves, that a Picture-LP would sound as well as a real vinyl. That’s the same for all picture LPs, not only this one.

Here are the 5 aspects to keep in mind when buying picture discs:

Manufacturing Process: Picture discs are created by pressing a thin layer of vinyl over a paper image. This process differs from traditional vinyl records, where the entire disc is made of vinyl. The layered structure can affect the precision with which the grooves are formed, leading to less accurate sound reproduction. Material Quality: The materials used in picture discs, particularly the paper image and the adhesive needed to bond the image to the vinyl, can introduce noise and distortion. These impurities in the material can interfere with the needle’s ability to track the grooves accurately. Surface Noise: Picture discs often exhibit higher surface noise compared to standard vinyl records. The additional layers and the interaction between the paper and vinyl can create a background hiss or crackling that detracts from the audio clarity. Durability and Wear: Picture discs can be more prone to wear and damage. The paper layer and different manufacturing process can make them less durable than traditional vinyl, leading to quicker degradation of sound quality over time. Focus on Aesthetics over Sound: The primary appeal of picture discs is their aesthetic value, often featuring artwork or images related to the music. This focus on visual presentation can mean that less attention is given to the audio quality, which is the primary concern for audiophiles.

Therefore to get the best sound quality, you should choose the 2CD set.