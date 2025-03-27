Noemi Aurora – Kintsugi (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Spleen+)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Italian Noemi Aurora is of course best known as the singer of Helalyn Flowers. Both members have also launched their solo careers in the meantime and after a few singles, the debut album “Kintsugi” is now released, which is already a double disc.

Noemi Aurora’s style can be found somewhere in the magic of 80s Wave-Pop, with which she makes her own thing. She transforms it all into a kind of black, dark, Pop where deep bass lines and cold bleeping sequences color the atmosphere. The already well-known cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” is also not missing. But the greatest strength of this artist remains first and foremost her voice. It is not without reason that she has already been invited by many groups and artists as a guest singer. Musically it all sounds okay, but with another singer this album would not reach high peaks. The second album is chock full of remixes – mainly by Alfa Matrix groups) and where Metroland and Korinthians (now that’s a group for Spleen+ / Alfa Matrix) do the better work. This album sounds fresh and fun, but give me Helalyn Flowers. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Shining”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/shining-5

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)