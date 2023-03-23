Newfoundland-based goth, bedroom-pop group Elita releases debut LP ‘Dysania’

(Photo by Nick Knight) – Elita announces the release of their debut album, Dysania, available today through the Opposition label. The album addresses themes such as narcissism, mental health, gender stereotypes, and coping with intrusive thoughts while incorporating humor and a lighthearted tone. The album artwork was created by British photographer Nick Knight, known for working with Björk, Lady Gaga, Massive Attack, Billie Eilish, and other artists.

The opening track, “Serial Killer,” follows previously released singles “Mentally Not Here,” “It’s a Joke,” “Sleep Paralysis,” and “She Bangs Like a Fairy On Acid.”

Discussing the follow-up to the band’s 2021 EP, “Anxiety Angel”, guitarist/keyboardist Tim Rypien says, “We wanted to explore new sounds and keep the songs simple. We toured the U.S. in 2021 following the release of our last EP. Playing live made us want to write music that was more impactful. Most of Dysania differs significantly from our past, more understated sound. Some parts may surprise our fans.”

Elita’s debut album delves into a dystopian world that lies between a dream and a nightmare. It tells the story of a femme fatale and can be described as a soundtrack reminiscent of Fight Club meeting FernGully. The music combines nostalgic and modern elements, creating a hi-fi/lo-fi atmosphere with a diverse range of sounds, including instrumentals that experiment with video game core and Nintendo-inspired drums.

A notable track is the before mentioned opening track “Serial Killer” which exemplifies the dystopian themes of the Dysania album. The song portrays an individualistic mindset in pursuit of fame in Los Angeles and adds a playful spin to this common sentiment. Discussing the song, Rypien says, “Many of our interactions in LA were unusual. People seemed indifferent towards one another. Most of the individuals we encountered were self-absorbed and overly opportunistic, as if their sole purpose was to promote their brand and climb the social ladder. It’s not exclusive to LA, though. Much of social media shares this aspect. We channeled our inner psycho-narcissist for this song.” Elita Harkov adds, “For me, the lyrics address fame and how people in the entertainment industry are treated, as if they’re being drained. There’s a prevailing vibe in LA that people will do anything to become well-known. I find the song amusing.”

Check out the video for “It’s a joke”.