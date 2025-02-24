Monody drop ‘Abandoned Wisdom’ EP – Out now on Distortion

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The synthpop / EBM band Monody – a trio making music from three corners of the country including Oregon, Florida and New York – has just released a new 7-song EP entitled “Abandoned Wisdom“. This EP is their third release on the Distortion Productions label.

You can expect a blend of synth electronics, organic percussion and vocal harmonies. Behind the band Monody we find the members Daniel Edgar, David Battrick and Geoff Tripoli. On “Abandoned Wisdom”, Monody also goes future pop with songs like “Artificial Ignorance” and “Stand”, all produced by Geoff Pinckney (Tenek, Cyclone Eye, The Nine) and mastered by Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg (Rotersand).

The EP also holds remixes by Geoff Pinckney, Crane11 and fellow label mates Red Lokust. “Abandoned Wisdom” is available now through Distortion Production on all digital and streaming outlets.

<a href="https://monodyband.bandcamp.com/album/abandoned-wisdom">Abandoned Wisdom by Monody</a>

About Monody

Monody, an American synthpop and EBM band, emerged from Portland, Oregon, in 2006. The project formed after the dissolution of three other groups. They released the debut singles “Bound”, “Absent”, “Ceti Lullaby” and “In Between” in 2008.

In July 2009, Monody joined the German electronic music label Remote Music. Later, in October 2022, they signed with Distortion Productions, a Pittsburgh-based label. This partnership led to the release of new material, including the “Subtle Dissent” EP.

The band’s latest release was the “A Safe Place” EP in December 2023) including new songs and a remix by Krischan Wesenberg of Rotersand. Out now is the “Abandoned Wisdom” EP.

