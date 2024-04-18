Lore & Leaetherstrip live collaboration on 'Take Me Down Tonight (Leaether Strip remix)' released on video - Out now

Out now is a special live video performance of Lore with Claus Larsen of Leaether Strip bringing “Take Me Down Tonight (Leaether Strip remix)”. The video was shot during a Leaether Strip live show in Las Vegas, NV on January 25, 2024 where Lore joined Larsen on stage.

The original track is featured on the “Take Me Down Tonight” EP which was released on June 20, 2023. This live version however features music which is 100% different from the original song.

Below is the remix as it was released.

Lore has been featured on Side-Line in the past thanks to her work with London After Midnight, her own work, including her debut album “My Soul Speaks” which also featured Sean Brennan on the track “Haunting”. Later on she released “Deadly Sessions (Live)”, including 3 songs and videos which was self released on her own label, Into Bliss Music.

