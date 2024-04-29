Les Longs Adieux – Vertigo (Album – Les Longs Adieux)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave; Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Federica Garenna and Frank Marrelli are now busy for a couple of years under the Les Longs Adieux moniker. One year after their previous album they strike back with a new opus where each song is inspired by the tragic events from September, 11th.

Content: The band moves on there where their previous album stopped. The songs remain driven by good-old Dark-Wave guitar playing and dark atmospheres but the global production became a little bit more Dream-Pop as well. The songs have been achieved by electronic arrangements while Federica’s vocals are elevating the work towards a higher dimension.

+ + + : Les Longs Adieux have considerably improved most aspects of the production. First there’s a perfect balance between the guitar play and electronic sections. Next there’s the charismatic singing of Federica Garenna and last but not least the work is featuring a few little sonic pearls. The work is also more accessible than its predecessor because all of the tracks have been sung in English while a few songs also feature a refreshing a moderner touch.

– – – : From a very personal point of view I would have preferred they accentuated the Dark-Wave side of their sound instead of dreamy compositions.

Conclusion: Les Longs Adieux is progressively evolving towards a higher level of production.

Best songs: “Gander”, “Windows On The World”, “Man Of The Clouds”.

Rate: 7½.

