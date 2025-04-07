Kaverna – Un Monolito En Llamas Quiebra El Horizonte (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)
Here, we welcome a relatively new Spanish trio from Barcelona, formed by members of Àrnica, Dayofwrath, and Atrexial.
Their debut release consists of five tracks, built upon a slow, linear rhythm that blends elements of Neo-Folk and Industrial. A distinct Ritual aspect is also present, further emphasized by a vocal delivery that truly evokes the presence of a high priest. In other passages, the enchanting sound of an accordion emerges, adding yet another layer of atmosphere.
While Kaverna doesn’t leave me with an unforgettable impression on this record, it certainly offers an intriguing sound and is well worth a listen. (Rating:6½).
Listen to “Desde La Caverna Hacia Un Cielo Abierto”:
https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/desde-la-caverna-hacia-un-cielo-abierto
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.