Kanka Bodewell – Stroboscope (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After the debut work (mini-album) “Herzblut” released in 2022 the duo Uwe Kanka (Armageddon Dildos) – Martin Bodewell (Orange Sector) are back on track unleashing the “Stroboscope”-album featuring eleven songs.

Content: Uwe Kanka sings and Martin Bodewell takes care of the music. “Herzblut” was great EBM but the album sounds more diversified and also exploring Electro-Pop fields. It’s quite interesting the way songs are switching from one genre till the other; sometimes reminding me of Pet Shop Boys for the Electro-Pop side and DAF for the harder, and pure, EBM work. The tracklist features 4 album-edits from songs that were already released at “Herzblut”.

+ + + : This is an exceptional project for the collaboration between two of the greatest EBM projects from the German 90s scene. The EBM side of the album remains terrific and definitely the songs I prefer. “

Marathon” remains a great song but I also have to mention “Feuer” (also known from the mini-album) and “Strobolight”. “Techno Club” is another cool piece which seems evoking the famous Frankfurter Techno Club while sound wise it reminds me a bit of ECO. The Pop side is less interesting although revealing a few cool and well-crafted pieces always driven by solid bass lines. Uwe Kanka is definitely a talented singer for this kind of music. I here recommend listening to “Sisters & Brothers” which sounds like a hard adaptation of a Pet Shop Boys song.

– – – : As said before I’m less convinced by the Electro-Pop side of the work however it brings diversity.

Conclusion: Kanka Bodewell sounds much more than simply a fun project between EBM mates; those guys rock and have accomplished a cool work.

Best songs: “Marathon – Album Version”, “Techno Club”, “Strobolight”, “Feuer – Album Version”, “Sisters & Brothers”, “Wasteland”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.armageddondildos.info / www.facebook.com/armageddondildos / www.facebook.com/OrangeSector

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690

