Italian dark rock band Codice EGO presents new single / video, ‘Errors And Repairs’

(Photo by Roberto D’Aloia) Italian dark rock band Codice EGO unveils their new single “Errors And Repairs,” following their January release, “Rainbow’s End.” Both songs explore a band member’s struggle with a life-changing illness.

“Rainbow’s End” serves as the first track from their forthcoming EP of the same name, mixed by Hugo Nicolson (Bjork, Primal Scream, Radiohead). The single introduces Giulia Oddi as a full-time member and signifies the band’s initial release under the management of Stephen Budd (Tony Visconti, Gang Of Four, Heaven 17, The Magic Numbers).

The song follows Dario Pelizzari’s journey as he grapples with a sudden health issue during the pandemic. “Rainbow’s End” illustrates his lowest point, as he navigates the transition between his past life and an uncertain future. Amidst the challenges of the pandemic and lockdown, Ivan Principato, a fellow band member, stepped in, and Codice EGO resumed studio work, creating the upcoming EP as a means of expressing their distress.

Departing from their previous atmospheric, instrumental sound, “Rainbow’s End” and “Errors And Repairs” embrace a darker industrial and electronic rock tone, blending various genres and defying traditional music conventions. The EP’s lyrics, co-authored by acclaimed Italian author and poet Luca Ragagnin, showcase the band’s diverse influences, spanning from science fiction movies to comic books.

Codice EGO is set to perform their first-ever UK show at Paperdress Vintage in Hackney on May 2nd, 2023. The concert will feature their full EP, with Giulia Oddi joining the extended live lineup on vocals.

Watch the “Errors And Repairs” video below, created in collaboration with director Luca Marinuzzi who comments: “The inspiration for the ‘Errors And Repairs’ video “was born on a cold day, poor in hopes and illusions. Outside, the pandemic covered homes with inches of fear and suspicion. Inside there was nothing more, but to defend and to wait. It is the second stage of a journey that began.”

Check out the “Rainbow’s End” video below, which displays a desaturated grayscale aesthetic, symbolizing Dario’s search for a cure during the pandemic. Filmed in Turin, the video features a small, dark room where no rainbows can be seen: