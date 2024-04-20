Iluiteq & Lorenzo Montanà – Katà Métron (Album – n5MD)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Genre/Influences: Ambient, IDM, Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This work resulted from the collaborative efforts between Sergio Calzoni and Andrea Bellucci (aka Iluiteq) and long-time active artist Lorenzo Montanà. The work and title are inspired by Ancient Greek culture and can be resumed as ‘emphasizing living in harmony with oneself and nature.’

Content: The work is mainly driven through Electro-Ambient music creating a wafting sensation. The long sound waves are inviting the listener to visit a dreamy landscape although darker parts are joining in. The album becomes really accessible by the addition of slow rhythms.

+ + + : I like this work for its sound intelligence and subtle sound treatments. There’s a minimal IDM touch which sounds in perfect harmony with the omnipresent Ambient input. So there’s not only harmony in the central theme of the work but still in its global production. “Pneuma” is my absolute favorite cut from the album but there’s something to say about each track.

– – – : From a pure personal point of view I would have liked to hear more IDM-driven elements.

Conclusion: This album is a meaningful and artistic achievement between experienced artists. It sounds a bit like visionary Ambient music.

Best songs: “Pneuma”, “Apeiron”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/iluiteq / www.facebook.com/lorenzo.montana.52

Label: https://n5md.com / www.facebook.com/n5Mafia

