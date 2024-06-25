Grande Loge – Unruh (Album – Cyclic Law)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Soundtrack.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The new album by French project Grande Loge comes three years after their great debut-album “Mantras”. The new work consists out of a single track that was released as a Soundtrack to the book “Soliloquium” in Splendor, by Oksana and Gil Prou.

Content: Forty-four minutes of Soundtrack that takes us on a journey through our imagination. As for “Mantras”, the composition is worked out with acoustic instruments that only enhance the mystical atmosphere. The song seems to consist of several parts that were nicely brought together. The song contains parts with percussion, Ritual chants and a certain melancholy brought by the instruments.

+ + + : There’s a strong visual strength emerging at the surface of this work which means that it’s a successful Soundtrack. You clearly notice this kind of music was made as a sonic support to another artistic expression. I like the atmosphere coming out of this work which is mainly due to the playing of real instruments. The different passages with chants create a little extra, like a climax getting through.

– – – : I prefer listening to the several tracks instead of a single, extended, piece but this is due to the concept of the work which is part of a wider artistic creation.

Conclusion: Grande Loge confirms by this work the potential they shown on the debut album. Graceful Ritual music!

Best songs: “Unruh”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063352772956

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)