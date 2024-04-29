Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new Frontal Boundary single “Shutting Down”. The EBM / dark electro single’s lead track is backed by two remixes by unitcode:machine and Panic Lift.

Frontal Boundary is a Los Angeles-based dark electro trio and with “Shutting Down” they release their second single and title track from their forthcoming album, the follow-up to their 2021 full length “The Fall”.

According to the band, this new single “explores the universal struggles we all face – the internal battles of balancing our emotions and those of the people around us. It’s a reflection of the constant effort to move forward, even when it feels like we’re never quite enough.”

The single is out now on all platforms via Re:Mission Entertainment.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/shutting-down-single">Shutting Down (single) by Frontal Boundary</a>

Brendin Ross started Frontal Boundary back in 2008. A first album, “Lost and Recovered”, was never released on any platform, and consisted of mostly instrumental b-sides that Ross had written between 2005-2008. There are a few tracks floating around the internet from that. After moving to Los Angeles, in 2014, he started focusing more on the other bands he was in such as Dawn of Ashes, INVA//ID and Bornless Fire. First out were two mini-albums, “Electronic Warfare” and “Electronic Warfare V2”, which were both centered around his time in the US Army and his divorce that were both happening at the same time. Note that for “The Fall” album Krz Souls would take over the vocal duties in the band.

