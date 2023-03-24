French electro-freaks-DIY duo Lisa Pung releases ‘Ultra Chic Version’ single

Lisa Pung, the French synth-electro-freaks duo, have just released their new title “Ultra Chic Version.” This release is a collaboration between the labels Indies Music Productions and Divamania Records.

The digital single is available on Bandcampand will be followed by a 4-track EP version on Spotify and other platforms on April 7. The EP also includes the tracks “BB’s in the Box,” “Comme ça (stop)” featuring Pascal Languirand, and “La Jeune Fille.”

The French duo formed in late 2020 and since March 2021 Lisa Pung has released one album and several EPs and singles on the Berlin-based label Divamania Records. The project has collaborated with artists such as Dave Sex Gang (formerly of Sex Gang Children), Kloot Perwez (formerly of Polyphonic Size), Kelsey Warren (Blak Emoji), and Pascal Languirand (Trans-X).

The duo collaborates with French author Lili Frikh and graphic designer FV, who produces all the covers and artwork for the group.

Here’s the single out noz via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://lisapung.bandcamp.com/album/ultra-chic-version">Ultra Chic Version by LISA PUNG</a>