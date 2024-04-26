April 26, 2024

Freakangel presents free download single ‘Death Bloom’ – Out now on all platforms

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 26, 2024 0

Freakangel

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Estonian electro-industrial rock act Freakangel are back with their latest single and video, “Death Bloom”. The single is available from Bandcamp for free, and comes backed by “Suicidal (break the cycle)” on all other platforms.

Also out is an accompanying video for “Death Bloom”.

Here is the free Bandcamp version.

Related newsElectro industrial act Freakangel returns with all new EP: 'Suicidal (Break The Cycle) - Extended'

And this is the 2-track version on all other platforms.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Empire State Human launch ‘Legendary’ synthpop single – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 26, 2024 0

Susurration releases EBM single ‘Marks’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 26, 2024 0

Sensuous Enemy announces new album ‘The Awakening’ on Distortion Productions

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 24, 2024 0

You may have missed

Empire State Human launch ‘Legendary’ synthpop single – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 26, 2024 0

Freakangel presents free download single ‘Death Bloom’ – Out now on all platforms

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 26, 2024 0

Susurration releases EBM single ‘Marks’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 26, 2024 0

Sensuous Enemy announces new album ‘The Awakening’ on Distortion Productions

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 24, 2024 0

Black Tape For A Blue Girl offers ‘Seven days till sunrise (2024 mix)’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 24, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights