Estonian electro-industrial rock act Freakangel are back with their latest single and video, “Death Bloom”. The single is available from Bandcamp for free, and comes backed by “Suicidal (break the cycle)” on all other platforms.

Also out is an accompanying video for “Death Bloom”.

Here is the free Bandcamp version.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/death-bloom">Death Bloom by FREAKANGEL</a>

And this is the 2-track version on all other platforms.

