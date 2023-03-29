Four vinyl reissues for German cult dark electro act yelworC

YelworC was a highly influential Dark Electro group from Munich, Germany, formed by Dominik van Reich (later amGOD) and Peter Devin on New Year’s Eve 1987/88. They released three highly regarded demotapes before their pathbreaking debut album “Brainstorming” came out in December 1992 on the infamous Celtic Circle Productions label. The album was marketed as a “futuristic and neo-apocalyptic Electro-Dark synthesis” and drew comparisons to Placebo Effect’s “Galleries of Pain.” The legendary EP “Blood in Face” followed in 1993, featuring the club hit “Soulhunter” and more.

The band disbanded shortly after, and Dominik van Reich went on to found the project amGOD. Two more yelworC albums and an EP were released in 2004 and 2007 on In Strict Confidence’s Minuswelt label, but only featured Peter Devin. The following four vinyl re-releases – via GH Records – are officially authorized versions and not bootlegs:

“Dis-cover & Con-trol” (Limited White Edition, 12″ Vinyl) – A collection of their first self-released tape from 1989, limited to 200 copies on white vinyl.

“Brainstorming” (2 × Vinyl, Limited, Blue or White) – A double-vinyl reissue of their debut album and EP, available in either blue or white, limited to 150 copies each.

“Flash, Wards And Incubation” (Limited Red Edition, 12″ Vinyl) – The first-ever vinyl release of their second self-released tape from 1989, limited to 200 copies on red vinyl.

“A.I.W.A.S.S.” (2 × Vinyl, Limited, Silver or Orange) – A double-vinyl reissue of their third tape from 1990, available in silver or orange, limited to 150 copies each.

These re-releases offer a unique opportunity for fans to own officially authorized vinyl versions of YelworC’s rare and influential works.