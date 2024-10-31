Exclusive preview Clan Of Xymox remix Delerium track ‘In The Deep’

Delerium - statues of Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber as seen in the video

Back in March last year we presented you the Delerium video “In The Deep (feat. Kanga)”. Today we can offer you the video premiere of the Delerium feat. Kanga track “In The Deep” remixed by Clan of Xymox.

The original version of “Deep” is featured on the Canadian duo of Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber‘s latest album “Signs”. “Signs” also features contributions from Mimi Page, Phildel and Inna Walters besides Kanga.

Kanga is a musician and producer from Los Angeles, CA. She fuses post-apocalyptic pop sensibilities with rhythms and melodies. She is currently working on her next album in collaboration with producers Josh Franks and Dave Adrounie, released on Artoffact Records in Spring 2023.

Below is the Delerium album “Signs”, Signs by Delerium

