Exclusive premiere new video by post-punk act A Cloud of Ravens: ‘Parable’

(Photo by Kevin W Condon) As we mentioned earlier, the Brooklyn post-punk pair A Cloud of Ravens recently released their latest single, “Parable,” following “Requiem For The Sun.” We also indicated that a video was being produced. Today, we have the exclusive premiere of this new video.

The band shares their thoughts on the song: “While rich in metaphor, ‘Parable’ poses the question – how extreme must circumstances become in our world for us to recognize, both socially and culturally, that perhaps we need a shift in how we respect each other, the pointlessness of war, and our treatment of the environment? We share one planet, and we’re all in this together, whether we like it or not. Isn’t the path of least resistance ultimately the most logical choice?”

“Parable” serves as the final single from their upcoming “Lost Hymns” LP. Recorded between spring and autumn 2021 and mastered by Actors’ Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound studio, this 11-track album will be released through Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe on April 28.

Here’s the “Parable” video.

Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo released a series of self-released offerings that led to their 2021 album “Another Kind of Midnight”. A Cloud of Ravens’ subsequent remix-based EP featured contributions by legendary producer John Fryer and such prominent artists as Clan of Xymox, Actors, Chris Vrenna and Ritual Howls.