Dystopiker & Nyppy – Die Tücke Des Objekts (Album – Adventurous Music)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This work is a collaboration between German artists Dystopiker and Nyppy. The work features eight cuts.

Content: We’re entering a mysterious sound universe dominated by low sound resonations injecting darkness into the work. It all sounds pretty Cinematic until you hear emerging minimal, electronic, sequences. They’re quite repetitive and somewhat monotonous but absolutely essential. The tracks have been progressively built up.

+ + + : This is a very accessible and exciting Experimental/Cinematic work. The atmosphere has been masterly accentuated by electronic bleeps and sequences which create an approximate climax to the work.

– – – : It takes a while before you really get into this work but it’s a worth the wait.

Conclusion: This work is hard to define but easy to consume.

Best songs: “[Blank] Days Without A Lost Time Injury”, “Inductor”, “The Genius”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: https://dystopiker.bandcamp.com / https://nyppy.bandcamp.com

Label: www.adventurousmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adventurousmusic