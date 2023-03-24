Dystopiker & Nyppy – Die Tücke Des Objekts (Album – Adventurous Music)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This work is a collaboration between German artists Dystopiker and Nyppy. The work features eight cuts.
Content: We’re entering a mysterious sound universe dominated by low sound resonations injecting darkness into the work. It all sounds pretty Cinematic until you hear emerging minimal, electronic, sequences. They’re quite repetitive and somewhat monotonous but absolutely essential. The tracks have been progressively built up.
+ + + : This is a very accessible and exciting Experimental/Cinematic work. The atmosphere has been masterly accentuated by electronic bleeps and sequences which create an approximate climax to the work.
– – – : It takes a while before you really get into this work but it’s a worth the wait.
Conclusion: This work is hard to define but easy to consume.
Best songs: “[Blank] Days Without A Lost Time Injury”, “Inductor”, “The Genius”.
Rate: 7.
Artists: https://dystopiker.bandcamp.com / https://nyppy.bandcamp.com
Label: www.adventurousmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adventurousmusic
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.