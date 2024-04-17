Decline and Fall present new track from dark wave EP 'Gloom'

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Decline and Fall is a new dark wave project from Lisbon, Portugal and was formed by Armando Teixeira, Hugo Santos and Ricardo S. Amorim. Out now is a new track off their forthcoming debut EP “Gloom”, which is set to be released on May 3 via Bleak Recordings.

Titled “Undone”, this new track is available now from Bandcamp.

You can pre-order the full 4-track EP “Gloom” on Bandcamp as well.

<a href="https://banddeclineandfall.bandcamp.com/album/gloom">Gloom by Decline and Fall</a>

About Decline and Fall

Armando Teixeira has a long and multifaceted career and is considered one of the pioneers of EBM and Industrial in Portugal, through projects such as Ik Mux, which began in 1986, and Bizarra Locomotiva, which he founded in 1993 and remained the main creative force until he left a decade later. He was also active as a composer in Boris Ex-Machina, Knok Knok, Da Weasel, Bullet or Balla.

Ricardo S. Amorim is the author of the books “Culto Eléctrico” and “Wolves Who Were Men-The History of Moonspell”, and met Armando Teixeira in 2015 for an article about “Bestiário”, the second full-length by Bizarra Locomotiva, released in 1998. Years later the duo met again and decided to work together.

Hugo Santos, from Process of Guilt joined as well and thus Decline and Fall was born.

