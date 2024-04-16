Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new video for the industrial black metal band Damned To Downfall: “Last Man Falling”.

Damned to Downfall started in 2019 and mix old-school death metal with Industrial and EBM, and black metal. It resulted in the 2020 EP “Born to Breed” and the 2021 album ”Embrace Your Extinction”. On their 2023 EP “Slavery for You” they moved further towards industrial and black metal.

Below is the “Last Man Falling” video on YouTube

You can also get the single from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://damnedtodownfall.bandcamp.com/track/last-man-falling">Last Man Falling by Damned to Downfall</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)