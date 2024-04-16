April 16, 2024

Damned To Downfall drops industrial black metal video ‘Last Man Falling’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Damned To Downfall drops industrial black metal video 'Last Man Falling'

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out now is the brand new video for the industrial black metal band Damned To Downfall: “Last Man Falling”.

Damned to Downfall started in 2019 and mix old-school death metal with Industrial and EBM, and black metal. It resulted in the 2020 EP “Born to Breed” and the 2021 album ”Embrace Your Extinction”. On their 2023 EP “Slavery for You” they moved further towards industrial and black metal.

Below is the “Last Man Falling” video on YouTube

You can also get the single from Bandcamp.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Louvado Abismo reveal video for ‘Corrida Lenta’ from debut LP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Forgotten Sunrise presents new ‘outindustrial’ video ‘Pleromantic’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Laibach launches 2-track single ‘Opus Dei Live 1987-1989 PT. 1’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

You may have missed

Damned To Downfall drops industrial black metal video ‘Last Man Falling’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Louvado Abismo reveal video for ‘Corrida Lenta’ from debut LP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Forgotten Sunrise presents new ‘outindustrial’ video ‘Pleromantic’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Laibach launches 2-track single ‘Opus Dei Live 1987-1989 PT. 1’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2024 0

Principe Valiente launches ‘Inspired By Me’ video from forthcoming album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 15, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights