Copenhagen-based post-punk/darkwave project Pulsations (Hadrian Esteves) lands debut album ‘Tainted Covenant’
Introducing Pulsations’ “Tainted Covenant”, the debut album from the Copenhagen-based post-punk/darkwave project by producer and musician Hadrian Esteves. The vinyl edition of their debut album will be available later this spring, with the release date to be announced. This limited edition features only 300 copies, pressed on 140gr black vinyl.
Showcasing Pulsations’ unique blend of wave and post-punk, “Tainted Covenant” features ten tracks inspired by a variety of poignant and thought-provoking themes, including their Faustian bargain with technology, oppression, inequitable resource distribution, and the perils of religious dogma.
Both the CD and vinyl editions of “Tainted Covenant” contain an exclusive cover version of Sisters of Mercy’s “Dominion.” To get a taste of the album, check out the music video for “Neglected Synapses” right below. The band’s debut double A-side single, consisting of the tracks “Bedwarfing Virtues” and “Among Daughters Of The Wet Stones”, was released by Crunch Pod in August 2020.
Producer and musician Hadrian Esteves has been actively involved in a diverse range of projects throughout the years. Some notable releases include:
- “How You Feel” by HÆC (2018, NbK Records) – A digital release featuring MP3 and WMA files.
- “Turn Around / Relief” by HÆC (2018, Self-released) – Another digital release with MP3 and WAV files.
- “Soon” by HÆC (2017, Self-released) – A single released as MP3 and WAV files.
- “Terra Incognita (Searching For The New World – Part 1)” by Kalte Sonne (2015, Self-released) – A shaped CD mini-album.
- “XI et Ω” by The Last Twilight (2014, Final Embrace Records) – An HD DVD release.
- “La Octava Copa De Ira” by The Last Twilight (2011, Drakkar Productions) – A CD album.
- “Eternal Tribulation” by The Last Twilight (2010, Nekrogoat Heresy Productions) – A CD mini-album.
- “Unholy Extermination Squad” by Ampütator / Demonomancy / Merciless Warfare / Warbutcher (2009, Deathcult Genocide) – A limited cassette release.
- “Satanic Liturgies Of Destruction” by Merciless Warfare (2009, Nigra Mors) – A single-sided EP on cassette.
- “Unholy Terror Assault” by The Last Twilight (2008, War Flagellation Productions) – A limited single-sided cassette album.
- “Hell Bestial Conjuration” by Profundis Tenebrarum / The Last Twilight (2007, Antichristian Front Records, Final Embrace Records) – A CD album.
- “Morbid Path” by The Last Twilight (2005, Final Embrace Records) – An EP released on CDr.
- “Final Holocaust: The River Of Christian Blood” by The Last Twilight (2004, Final Embrace Records) – A demo cassette.
- “Blood Ritual” by Black Goat (2003, Final Embrace Records) – A limited EP on C60 cassette.
- “In The Roar Of The Battle” by The Last Twilight (2003, Final Embrace Records) – A single-sided cassette release.
