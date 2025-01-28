Church of the Sea launch ‘Eva’ single – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Greek Athens-based doom/darkwave trio Church of the Sea have just launched their newest single, “Eva”, the title track of their new album to be released in April via These Hands Melt. The new album will be released in digital and CD formats, with a limited ‘sunburst’ edition on vinyl.

On “Eva” they reimagined the biblical story of Eve, challenging the traditional narrative and celebrating her defiance. The band explains: “‘Eva’ is a twist in the story from the Book of Genesis, where the female is not seen as the sinner for seeking knowledge, but as the rebel that embraces what others consider ‘forbidden’.”

You can pre-order the new album below.

<a href="https://churchofthesea.bandcamp.com/album/eva">Eva by Church of the Sea</a>

About Church of the Sea

Formed in 2017 in Athens, Greece, as a trio (Irene (vocals), Vangelis (guitars) and Alex (synths and samples)), Church of the Sea blend doom and dark electronic rock including heavy distorted beats and ethereal, chant‐like vocals.

Their debut EP “Anywhere but Desert”, released on 2 October 2018, was recorded at Artracks Studios and Coti K’s Suono Studios, engineered and produced by Alex Bolpasis (Whereswilder, Noise Figures, Cyanna Mercury) and Church of the Sea. The whole was mixed and mastered by Chris Common (Chelsea Wolfe, Omar Rodriguez Lopez, Emma Ruth Rundle).

On 8 February 2019 “Anywhere but Desert” was released on cassette by A Man out of A Man Records and on 13 April 2019 on vinyl by Smash Records.

Their debut album “Odalisque” was released on 8 April 2022. It was recorded at Suono Studios, engineered and produced by Alex Bolpasis and Church of the Sea, mixed by Alex Bolpasis, and mastered by Nick Townsend at Infrasonic Mastering (Alice In Chains, Garbage, LA Witch, The Black Angels).

For the recording of “Eva” the band returned to Suono Studios, while Alex Bolpasis was responsible for the engineering, production and mixing. The album was mastered by Nick Townsend at Infrasonic Mastering.

