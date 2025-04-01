Blood On Black Leather – Cosmétique Du Meurtrier (Digital EP – Danse Macabre)
This EP / mini album is the latest work by Italian artist Cristian Cinque and his musical alter ego, Blood On Black Leather.
It is a somewhat peculiar record that is not easy to grasp. The atmosphere is dark, with occasional simple yet unsettling melody lines that at times evoke the eerie sound of a music box. Spoken words in French appear, only to give way to raw English vocals accompanied by female backing. The overall mood is reminiscent of classic horror films, with certain passages descending into sonic mayhem.
While this record doesn’t particularly excite me, there is something compelling about its dark atmosphere. (Rating:6).
