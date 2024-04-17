Berbeluha launches brand new cold wave album ‘Crisis’
Out now is the brand new 10-track strong album “crisis” by the Kraków, Poland based cold wave project Berbeluha. Behind the project we find John Bérb-Eluha who participated in the 7th volume of our ‘Face the Beat’ compilations series. He also delivered remix work for Wumpscut in the past.
The material on “Crisis” was recorded between 2020 and 2022. You can order the download album directly from Bandcamp and other platforms.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.