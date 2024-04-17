April 19, 2024

Berbeluha launches brand new cold wave album ‘Crisis’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Berbeluha

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out now is the brand new 10-track strong album “crisis” by the Kraków, Poland based cold wave project Berbeluha. Behind the project we find John Bérb-Eluha who participated in the 7th volume of our ‘Face the Beat’ compilations series. He also delivered remix work for Wumpscut in the past.

The material on “Crisis” was recorded between 2020 and 2022. You can order the download album directly from Bandcamp and other platforms.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

16Volt reissues ‘NegativeOnArrivals’ album in May – Out now is ‘The Last Time’ video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 18, 2024 0

Ships In The Night release all new video, ‘The Fire’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 18, 2024 0

Lore & Leaetherstrip live collaboration on ‘Take Me Down Tonight (Leaether Strip remix)’ released on video – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 18, 2024 0

You may have missed

16Volt reissues ‘NegativeOnArrivals’ album in May – Out now is ‘The Last Time’ video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 18, 2024 0

Ships In The Night release all new video, ‘The Fire’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 18, 2024 0

Lore & Leaetherstrip live collaboration on ‘Take Me Down Tonight (Leaether Strip remix)’ released on video – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 18, 2024 0

Berbeluha launches brand new cold wave album ‘Crisis’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Zabus release second album in three months: ‘The Future of Death’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights