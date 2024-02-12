Bel Canto releases new single this Friday: ‘Grass Mint Crisp’
On Saturday we announced that the Norwegian cult band Bel Canto would release an all new album on April 26th, called “Radiant Green“. The band has now announced that a first single, “Grass Mint Crisp”, will be released this Friday. You can pre-order it right here. The single was mixed by Matias Tellez.
“Radiant Green” emerges after over two decades of silence from the studio, marking a significant hiatus since their previous release, “Dorothy’s Victory,” in 2002. In an unexpected collaboration, Geir Jenssen contributed to the writing of two tracks on “Radiant Green.”
The album is set for release in digital format, as well as on CD and double vinyl. Matias Tellez and Gilles Martin handled the mixing duties. For Martin, this project signifies a notable return to the scene, having produced the band’s first three albums, with “Shimmering, Warm & Bright” in 1992 being his last. His production work was instrumental in defining the early, unique sound of Bel Canto.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.