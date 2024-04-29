April 29, 2024

Ataraxia launches ‘Coelestis’ video, 4th single from upcoming album ‘Centaurea’

April 29, 2024

Italian neoclassical and darkwave veterans Ataraxia unveil their new single and music video, “Coelestis”, the fourth offering from their forthcoming studio album, “Centaurea”, set for release on 22 May 2024, via The Circle Music. The album will contain eight original compositions and two previously unreleased bonus tracks (CD version only) as we reported earlier.

Below is the video for the single, and you can also find the song via streaming services.

The label says this about the new video: “‘Coelestis’ is an awakening to new life, a symbolic shedding of blindness and a connection forged through dance. The video takes viewers on a journey to the island of Centaurea, where priestesses dance with the wind in their hair, their movements mirroring the harmonious grace of swimmers on a lake. White birds flutter like flames, and sunlight bathes the scene in an aura of serenity. Finally, a soul is freed, running barefoot towards a sacred wood and swimming amongst water lilies, a lotus flower blossoming with expanded consciousness.”

Related newsAtaraxia pays homage to Mexico and Latin America with new music video 'Viriditas'

The single follows the release of “Viriditas”, Ataraxia’s homage to Mexico and Latin America, and its accompanying music video.

Previously, Ataraxia released music videos for “The Source”, “Galen” and “Viriditas”, in support of “Centaurea”.

