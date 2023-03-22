AI in music production: the impact of innovative tools like Google’s MusicLM is limited at the moment, but the potential is there

The accelerated development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools might leave a significant imprint on the music industry in the near future. Pioneering AI-powered systems such as Google’s MusicLM are offering new opportunities for musicians and producers to innovate and create, streamlining workflows and extracting patterns from large musical libraries.

Not ready for the professional market

Legal and ethical concerns surround AI music generators like MusicLM, which potentially violate music copyright by creating coherent audio from ingested works during training. Critics have questioned whether training AI models on copyrighted material constitutes fair use, and similar concerns have been raised regarding training data used in image-, code-, and text-generating AI systems, often obtained from the web without the creators’ knowledge.

Researchers at Google recognize the ethical challenges posed by systems like MusicLM, including the inclination to incorporate copyrighted material from training data into the generated songs. As a result, the company has no immediate plans to release the system to the public. And despite its capabilities, MusicLM exhibits some technical shortcomings too, such as distorted audio quality and suboptimal vocal generation.

Jane Smith, music industry analyst adds: “While the technology behind MusicLM is undoubtedly impressive, it raises serious ethical concerns about copyright infringement and the potential loss of originality in the music industry. I believe we should proceed with caution before adopting such AI systems.”

Human versus AI

John Doe, professional music composer has serious concerns regarding the creative output: “The creativity and human touch in music composition are what make it unique and special. AI-generated music like Google’s MusicLM can’t capture that emotional connection, and I’m concerned that it could diminish the value of human composers and their artistic process.”

And musician Michael Johnson says: “Music is a deeply personal form of expression. AI-generated compositions from tools like MusicLM might lack the emotional depth and nuance that comes from a human artist pouring their soul into their work. I worry that relying too heavily on AI could lead to an oversaturation of generic, soulless music.” Also songwriter Emily Brown has a problem with the AI generated tool: “As a songwriter, I find the idea of AI-generated music disconcerting. Music is a reflection of our emotions, experiences, and culture. Tools like Google’s MusicLM might create technically impressive compositions, but can they truly understand and convey the human experience?”

What is MusicLM?

But what is Google’s MusicLM actually? Well, it’s an advanced AI system, designed to generate musical compositions from text prompts. So far MusicLM has been able producing minutes-long musical pieces from various input types, including descriptions, genre, vibe, or specific instruments. This AI system is built on the Transformer architecture, utilizing self-attention mechanisms and deep learning techniques to create high-quality music.

The benefits of employing MusicLM in music production include its superior performance compared to other music-generating AI systems, both in terms of quality and adherence to input captions. Additionally, its ability to replicate melodies and the release of Google’s dataset, comprising approximately 5,500 music-text pairs, provide valuable resources for researchers and developers looking to train and evaluate other musical AIs.

This is the link for the MusicLM project demonstration.

MusicLM is not the first generative AI system for music composition. Other attempts include Riffusion, Dance Diffusion, and OpenAI’s Jukebox. However, due to technical limitations and restricted training data, these systems have not been able to produce particularly complex or high-fidelity compositions.

Significant ethical and legal challenges

Let’s end with this comment by David Thompson, Intellectual Property Lawyer: “While AI-generated music like that from MusicLM has the potential to revolutionize the industry, it also poses significant ethical and legal challenges. We need to consider the implications for copyright law and the fair use of creative materials before we embrace this technology wholeheartedly.”