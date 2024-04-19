Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Brazilian electro / trance EBM duo Aesthetische (Fabricio Viscardi and Guilherme Pires) makes their return with a new 6-track EP, “Confidence Is Silent”. This EP blends modern dark dance vibes with hard-hitting cyber EBM and pop elements, typical of the founding members of Aghast View & Biopsy.

This EP, like all their other productions, excels at the production level, surpassing many bands in the scene and is available via Bandcamp first with other platforms to follow.

The new EP is the follow-up to the well received 2023 release “Boiling Over” and includes five new tracks plus a club edit of the new track “Nudity” as a bonus. Fans of Front Line Assembly, Delerium, and related bands will surely find what they crave.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/confidence-is-silent-ep">Confidence Is Silent EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

Here’s the previous EP as well to check out. Again, one of the best production team in this scene.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/boiling-over-ep">Boiling Over EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

Eldrina Mich

