Mortiis announces North American tour dates

Mortiis has announced upcoming live dates as part of the ongoing Mortiis Era 1 live performances around the world. This time you can find tourdates for North America. The tour will start in Baltimore on March 28th and will halt at Los Angeles April 7th.

Here’ sthe complete list of tourdates.

Mar. 28 2019 Metro Gallery Baltimore MD: Event Page, Tickets

Mar. 29 2019 Brooklyn Bazaar, New York NY: Event Page, Tickets

Mar. 30 2019 The Raven, Worcester, MA (Northeast Dungeon Siege): Event Page, Tickets

Mar. 31 2019 Petit Campus, Montreal QC: Event Page, Tickets

Apr. 01 2019 Velvet Underground, Toronto ON: Tickets

Apr. 02 2019 The Forge, Joilet, IL: Tickets

Apr. 04 2019 El Corazon, Seattle, WA: Event Page, Tickets

Apr. 05 2019 Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR: Tickets

Apr. 06 2019 Oakland Metro, Oakland CA: Event Page, Tickets

Apr. 07 2019 Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA: Event Page, Tickets

Mortiis is a band from Notodden, Norway fronted by Håvard Ellefsen, who is also known as the namesake of the band. Mortiis started as the solo project of Ellefsen as a means to convey a story. Over time and Mortiis slowly formed into a band.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.