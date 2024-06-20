June 20, 2024

Statiqbloom – Kain (Album – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This album of Statiqbloom is the seventh opus to date (next to remix-albums and a live one). Fade Kainer joined hands together again with Sonic Groove releasing the new work two years after the brilliant “Threat”.

Content: “Threat” already gave us a taste of intelligent, hard Industrial-Techno and “Kain” just continues on that momentum. This is a dark form of Techno topped with strings, Industrial sound treatments, hard bass lines and even a few vocals lines.

+ + + : I remain baffled by the evolution of Statiqbloom which was quietly, but surely evolving into a more ‘Berliner’-Techno’ style and at least the Dark-Techno of pure Underground clubs. The composition has been developed in a meticulous, intelligent way, resulting in some new pearls such as “Cessation Of Light” and “Treacherous Eyes”.

– – – : It’s never that easy to release a new album after such a genius work as “Threat” although this is a great work as well.

Conclusion: Techno music has perhaps never been so obscure and still magic.

Best songs: “Cessation Of Light”, “Treacherous Eyes”, “Fire Of The Heart”, “Face Annihilation”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/statiqbloom

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords

