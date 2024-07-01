Sequential Zero releases debut album, 'Zero Sum Game

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Sequential Zero has announced the release of their debut full-length album, “Zero Sum Game”. You can expect darkwave, with lyrics exploring topics ranging from ancient spells and environmental concerns to interpersonal politics and depression.

On the album the four members (Ant Banister, Colin Gallagher, Bruce Nullify (US), and Adrian Leppard) combine dark, nostalgic tones with themes of modern life’s complexities, including environmental destruction and corporate greed, as well as the power of ritual and dark magic.

The album also addresses the impact of online validation, showing how individuals often feel worthless despite external adulation. It further delves into the challenges of finding motivation and creativity amid feelings of hopelessness. The album itself encourages listeners to find enjoyment in life, cherish memories, and seek meaningful relationships.

“Zero Sum Game” is available in digital download, CD digipak, and limited 180-gram silver vinyl formats and is released through Mantravision Productions.

