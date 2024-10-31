Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Circle Music announces the return of Greek-German dark electro act Schatten Muse with a new single, “Transzendenz”, which you can check out below exclusively. The track is taken from the new album “Schicksalsweg” to be released via The Circle Music in December 2024 and which can be ordered now.

The Greek-German duo mix Neue Deutsche Todeskunst (New German Death Art) with dark, electronic soundscapes, inspired by electronic underground music of the 80s and 90s.

Regarding the new album, the band said: “The fading splendour of transience is lost in the silence… in secrecy a transcendent soundscape becometh unveiled. The second Schatten Muse album is haunting, mysterious, melancholic, spiritual and powerful. Feel the vastness and freedom in the sound of ” Schicksalsweg “! The album is mainly influenced by the electronic underground sounds of the 1980s and 1990s, especially Neue Deutsche Todeskunst/New German Death Art.”

Schatten Muse

The band members of Schatten Muse are no strangers to the gothic and dark music scenes. Schatten (Shelmerdine) is also a founding member of Dark Awake with which he has released over 20 albums and EPs. Muse (Sylvia Fürst) has co-founded a german deathart project, Egotragik, and is credited for translating the song “Gott Ist Tot” (Antichrist War Mix) by Impaled Nazarene on the “Ugra – Karma” album released in 1993.

“Schicksalsweg” is the follow-up to the debut album “Vergänglichkeit” (2022, The Circle Music) and will be released on a digipak CD and in digital formats. Pre-orders are available now via The Circle Music.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)