Miss Trezz presents ‘Last Rites’ video – Out now

Out now via Re:Mission Entertainement is the brand new video from the Los Angeles-based act Miss Trezz for the dark dance / industrial-pop song “Last Rites” which Miss Trezz co-wrote and co-produced together with Travis bacon.

Thematically the song critiques the constraints of organised religion and the emotional turmoil it can provoke. The video was edited by Jacquelyn Trezzo.

You can also download the single from Bandcamp.

About Miss Trezz

Miss Trezz is the artistic moniker of Tiffany Trezzo, a Los Angeles-based musician known for her industrial goth-pop sound. Originally from Chicago, she refined her musical talents there before relocating to Los Angeles, where she established Digital Darkroom, a multimedia production company.

Her music blends darkwave, industrial, and electronic elements, drawing comparisons to artists like Phantogram, Metric, and Sneaker Pimps. Miss Trezz’s work often delves into themes of mental health, trauma, and complex relationships. For instance, her 2022 single “Ugly” explores the psychological effects of Stockholm Syndrome, basically referring to the intricate dynamics of abusive relationships.

In 2023, she released a cover of Duran Duran’s “Come Undone”, and has since actively collaborates with various producers and artists, including Paul Wiley of Marilyn Manson and Razor Candy, and Travis Bacon of Contracult.

