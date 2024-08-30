Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Los Angeles-based dark electro act Frontal Boundary is to release a new album, “Shutting Down”, on Re:Mission Entertainment on September 27 (you can pre-order it now on Bandcamp). But before that the band now exclusively presents the video for the excellent title track “Shutting Down” which was released earlier as a single.

The band comments: “In moments of feeling inadequate, many individuals find themselves Shutting Down. Overwhelmed by self-doubt and the pressures of life. Shutting Down is a story of these ups and downs and the emotions that it can bring. Music often serves as a powerful antidote, providing solace and a means of expression that can help navigate these emotions. The right melodies can uplift spirits, foster resilience, and inspire a sense of connection, reminding us that we are not alone in our struggles. Engaging with these ideas can promote personal growth and improvement, transforming feelings of inadequacy into a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. With Shutting Down we wanted to touch on a side that is often overlooked. A side that is usually hidden from the view of others. You’re not alone.”

The upcoming album so far sparked 3 singles: “Resurrect Me”, “Shutting Down” and “Without a Chance”.

