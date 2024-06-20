Delusive Relics offers new EP ‘Mycelium’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The electronic duo Delusive Relics have released their latest EP, “Mycelium”. Mycelium delves into the mystical world of fairy rings.

The duo explains: “These networks, predominantly led by species like Marasmius oreades, extend outward from a central point, nourishing themselves with organic matter as they sprawl. Their expansion yields nutrients, prompting lush grass growth along the network’s periphery, fashioning the signature ring shape. In folklore and myth, fairy rings are often ascribed to the whims of fairies, elves, and other fantastical beings, hence their evocative name. Across diverse cultures, these rings are steeped in notions of magic, enchantment, and spiritual import, serving as the muse for countless legends.”

In the EP’s final track, “Mycelium”, Delusive Relics collaborates with Juls Garat from Pilgrims of the Yearning.

Delusive Relics is a duo helmed by Farhood Nik on male vocals, synthesizers, and composition, alongside Anis Oveisi on keyboard with Vanessa Hale on vocals for “Fairy Ring” and “Climax”.

Check the EP out below.

