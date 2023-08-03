Yabibo Hazurfa – Svärtans Tron (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Yabibo Hazurfa is a Swedish project active for a few years now. After having released a few productions, the project last year released the single “Elden Som Renar” by Ant-Zen. This new opus features a selection of tracks that were originally self-released at “Svärtans Hav” (2016) and “Mörkrets Tron” (2017).

Content: The sound of this project covers a wide range of influences; from Minimal-Electronics featuring Industrial sound treatments to pure electro-Industrial to Experimental passages. The composition is characterized by icy Electronics and the use of good-old vintage electronics.

+ + + : Yabibo Hazurfa is a project with a very own sound DNA which is probably due to the analogue-like sound manipulations but also and for sure the result of a very creative sound process. It creates an original and deeply, minimal sound which feels like being conceived in the lab of a sound alchemist. There are several noticeable songs featured but I have a preference for the icy resonating “Mardrömmar”.

– – – : “Svärtans Tron” is not exactly what I would call a bite-sized piece of music but it clearly will ravish music lovers in search of ‘rarities’ and ‘original’ music.

Conclusion: This project serves as a great addition to the phenomenal Ant-Zen roster; great Electro-Industrial minimalism.

Best songs: “Mardrömmar”, “Tristessen – Svart Version”, “Svärtens Hav – Svart Version”, “Mörkrets Tron”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/yabibohazurfa

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official