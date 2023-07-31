Xotox returns with all new album, ‘Ich bin da / Ich funtioniere’
Andreas (Andy) Davids set up Xotox in 1998. Xotox released several self-published albums from 1998 to 2002, gaining some attention in Germany. After the release of “Disinhibition” in 2000, the band started performing live at various venues in Germany.
In 2002, songs such as “Eisenkiller” and “Zweischicht” entered the club scene in Germany, attracting the attention of the record label Pronoize, which signed them and released “Lichtlos”, their debut album. Besides Xotox he also created a dark-ambient project Natura Est with Tony Young (Autoclav1.1).
Out now on Infacted is the 17-track release “Ich bin da / Ich funtioniere”, an all new album. You can check it out below.
