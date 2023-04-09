Xiphos – The Rise And Fall Of Athens (Album – Lichterklang)

Genre/Influences: Neo-Folk, Industrial, Martial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album by Xiphos. The project was set up in 2018 by Italian musician Matteo Brusa (Medhelan, La Tredicesima Luna ao.) He got a helping hand from Miklós Hoffer (HERR/Donderdag) and Troy Southgate (HERR/Seelenlicht). The album title clearly indicates what it’s all about however it even goes further as it’s inspired by the book of historian and Platonist philosopher Plutarch.

Content: The work is a sonic transposition from the early Athens history featuring legendary characters into music. The work is driven by Martial bombast and refined by the play of real instruments. On top of the Epic arrangements you’ll notice the very present spoken vocals dealing about the concept.

+ + + : The conceptual strength of the work comes rapidly through. I like the global approach of the production for the match between sound and vocals. Bombast and authenticity are matching together. Sometimes refined and then again moving into heavy, Epic, arrangements this work has a strong visual appeal which is reinforced by the spoken vocals.

– – – : I sometimes miss a bit more passion in the narrative style of the vocals.

Conclusion: This album is touched by authenticity and brings different but related music genres together.

Best songs: “Nicias”, “Cimon”, “Pericles”, “Lysander”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063624279899

Label: www.lichterklang.de / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063960702626