Witch-house producer ΣΕΘ(SET) reveals first single from forthcoming 4th album
Out on the SubGoth label is the first new single, “Altered Reality”, for ΣΕΘ(SET), the project by label founder Francisco Mendez who is a witch-house producer based in Sahuarita, Arizona.
The single is the first single from the project’s 4th full length album. “Altered Reality” sees the project diving into industrial and midtempo bass while keeping the project’s dark aesthetic.
Francisco : “Drawing inspiration from industrial bass and midtempo bass music, the song explores the depths of the human psyche, delving into themes of chaos, destruction, and despair.”
Out now via the SubGoth Bandcamp page, the single will be available on Spotify & Beatport / worldwide on May 12th.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.