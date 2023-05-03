Witch-house producer ΣΕΘ(SET) reveals first single from forthcoming 4th album

Out on the SubGoth label is the first new single, “Altered Reality”, for ΣΕΘ(SET), the project by label founder Francisco Mendez who is a witch-house producer based in Sahuarita, Arizona.

The single is the first single from the project’s 4th full length album. “Altered Reality” sees the project diving into industrial and midtempo bass while keeping the project’s dark aesthetic.

Francisco : “Drawing inspiration from industrial bass and midtempo bass music, the song explores the depths of the human psyche, delving into themes of chaos, destruction, and despair.”

Out now via the SubGoth Bandcamp page, the single will be available on Spotify & Beatport / worldwide on May 12th.

<a href="https://subgoth.bandcamp.com/album/altered-reality-original-mix">Altered Reality (Original Mix) by ΣΕΘ(SET)</a>