(Photo by Paul Heartfield) Goldfrapp co-creator Will Gregory has shared another track, “Parabolic Sleuth”, from the upcoming deluxe edition of the Will Gregory Moog Ensemble album “Heat Ray: The Archimedes Project” inspired by Archimedes’ work. “Heat Ray: The Archimedes Project” has been completely performed on analogue synths, with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

“Heat Ray: The Archimedes Project” is set for release on Mute on 27 September. The deluxe edition features insights from the recreational mathematician, comedian and author Matt Parker, best known for his YouTube series, “Standup Maths”. The nine pieces written and presented by Parker each introduce a track from the album.

The album has been augmented with two bonus tracks, “Heavy Logic” and the track we present today, “Parabolic Sleuth“.

A series of live dates will coincide with the release – starting with Hidden Notes festival in Stroud before three performances with the Britten Sinfonia at the Barbican, London Basingstoke and in Saffron Walden and a further date in Southampton for the ensemble.

The Will Gregory Moog Ensemble members include Portishead’s Adrian Utley, a longtime collaborator of Will’s, who co-produced and plays on the album. Mute’s Daniel Miller is its “kind of executive producer”, and he even played on one of the tracks. “Given he’s been into synths right from his early days, and is a genius with them, that was a good moment”, alongside John Baggott, Graham Fitkin, Simon Haram, Vyvyan Hope-Scott, Ross Hughes, Hazel Mills, Daniel Moore, Hinako Omori, Eddie Parker, Harriet Riley and Ruth Wall. Their instruments include Minimoog, Moog Voyager, Korg 700s, Prophet 6 and Roland JX3P.

Will Gregory Moog Ensemble dates

21-22 Sep – Hidden Notes Festival, Stroud

8 Oct – Barbican, London – with the Britten Sinfonia

9 Oct – Basingstoke, The Anvil – with the Britten Sinfonia

10 Oct – Southampton, Turner Sims

11 Oct – Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden – with the Britten Sinfonia

