When members of Killing Joke and Joy Division collaborate you get K÷93

Recently, queries have come in about K÷93, a project Italian distributor Audioglobe highlighted in their latest distribution newsletter (their 800th!) when they acquired a few copies of the group’s exclusive self-titled EP. Time to share some more details about it in case you didn’t know this project which showcases the talents of Jaz Coleman on vocals and keyboards, Peter Hook on bass, and Geordie Walker on guitar.

In 1993, K÷93 was born from the collaboration of Peter Hook from Joy Division and Jaz Coleman and Geordie Walker from Killing Joke. The trio recorded three songs as a tribute to late producer Conny Plank, who had worked with Killing Joke on “Revelations”. The project began when a German promoter invited a group of musicians to a studio to create and mix tracks for a tribute LP in honor of Plank.

The trio of Hook, Walker, and Coleman were placed together to record material. After the session, they wrapped up the project in Hook’s studio in Manchester, England. Interestingly, during this period, both Killing Joke members extended an invitation to Hook to join their band. In all, the group recorded eight tracks.

Years later, while sorting through his New Order memorabilia for an auction, Peter Hook stumbled upon the lost session with Killing Joke. The lost session had actually been in the possession of Jaz Coleman all along. The discovery was made in November 2019 when Chris Kettle, formerly of E.G. Records, gave Jaz a DAT cassette at a record signing for “Magna Invocatio” in a London record store, saying “look what I found”. Only three tracks were ultimately released: “Remembrance Day”, “Giving up the Ghost”, and “Scrying”.

The EP was released on March 5th, 2021 as a limited-edition 10″ record pressed on clear vinyl. The record, remastered from the original cassette, features the three songs and is limited to just 2000 copies worldwide. It also includes a gig flyer postcard and exclusive sleeve notes by Jaz Coleman and Peter Hook.

Here is the link to the music video for “Remembrance Day”.